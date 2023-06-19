Eric Yardley made seven appearances with the Sweets before starting his college career at Seattle University. The Richland native struggled, allowing 11 runs, 10 earned, in nine innings in 2011.
Signed by the Padres as an undrafted free agent, Yardley worked his way through the minors, debuting in 2019 for San Diego. He sported a 2.31 ERA over 10 appearances out of the bullpen but was placed on waivers in the offseason.
Picked up by the Brewers, Yardley excelled in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He boasted a 1.54 ERA over 23 1/3 innings, pitching his way on to Milwaukee's postseason roster. He didn't allow a baserunner in his lone playoff showing, striking out a pair while recording seven outs.
Struggling in 2021, with a 6.75 ERA, Yardley pitched for the Cubs and Blue Jay's Triple-A affiliates in 2022 and is now a free agent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.