Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

3:44 p.m. — Wall at Market Station Transit Center spray-painted, 108 W. Main St.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

3:40 p.m. — Laptop stolen from vehicle, 900 block South Mill Street.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

2:59 p.m. — Theft, Sinclair, 84875 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

arrests

Walla Walla

Tuesday

4:06 a.m. — Patrick Q. Meadows, for investigation of two counts of being a fugitive.

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

2:20 p.m. — Marcelino L. Pedroza, for investigation of DOC violation.

12:01 p.m. — Kimberly S. Hodgen, for investigation of DOC violation.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla County

Fire District 4

Tuesday

5:09 p.m. — Small grass fire, Fair Acres Lane and Reser Road; no injuries or structures threatened, caused by fireworks.

10:36 a.m. — Truck fire, Farmland Road and state Route 125; no injuries, truck totaled.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Tags

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.

Recommended for you