Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
3:44 p.m. — Wall at Market Station Transit Center spray-painted, 108 W. Main St.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
3:40 p.m. — Laptop stolen from vehicle, 900 block South Mill Street.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
2:59 p.m. — Theft, Sinclair, 84875 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
arrests
Walla Walla
Tuesday
4:06 a.m. — Patrick Q. Meadows, for investigation of two counts of being a fugitive.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
2:20 p.m. — Marcelino L. Pedroza, for investigation of DOC violation.
12:01 p.m. — Kimberly S. Hodgen, for investigation of DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla County
Fire District 4
Tuesday
5:09 p.m. — Small grass fire, Fair Acres Lane and Reser Road; no injuries or structures threatened, caused by fireworks.
10:36 a.m. — Truck fire, Farmland Road and state Route 125; no injuries, truck totaled.