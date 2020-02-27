Washington state (actually, its taxpayers) have spent billions and billions of dollars imprisoning felons in the state’s history. It’s a necessary expense to protect society.
But once those who are convicted of crimes are sent to prison, the goal should be more than punishment, it should be rehabilitation. That’s why our prisons are run by the Department of Corrections rather than the Department of Punishment.
And that’s why the Washington State Penitentiary has for decades offered inmates education and training so that when they are released from prison they can land well-paying jobs and not reoffend.
Recently the penitentiary opened a new education building inside the facility that houses 2,500 inmates. U-B reporter Sheila Hagar took an extensive look at the new building and the eduction program in last Sunday’s newspaper.
This new building is for use by medium-custody inmates, although there are education programs for all inmates — including those considered maximum security.
Education in Washington state prisons is contracted through local state colleges but paid for through separate funding sources independent of a school’s budget. Walla Walla Community College runs the education program at the Washington State Penitentiary.
The new building is a 22,000-square-foot structure with 10 classrooms, a testing room, library and secured offices. It cost $7.5 million.
Frankly, every building inside the state penitentiary cost millions. That’s necessary because of the constant need for high security.
This building, like most education expenses for inmates, is a good investment for taxpayers. It saves money in the long run and it helps inmates become productive members of society when they have served their time.
“On any given day, we deliver education to nearly 1,000 inmates in our 2,500-man facility,” said Brent Caulk, dean of Walla Walla Community College’s re-entry education program at Washington State Penitentiary.
College-level courses and vocation courses are offered at the local prison, but the class options are limited to programs that will result in living-wage jobs for released inmates.
“We can’t just make up a program, it has to pass the ‘acid test’,” Caulk said.
Allowing inmates to get an education also keeps them busy, and out of trouble.
Creating a more positive atmosphere inside the prison walls benefits the inmates, of course, but also the corrections officers who watch over them daily.
The education program at the Washington State Penitentiary provides great opportunity to inmates to improve their lives, and we believe it saves tax dollars in the long run.