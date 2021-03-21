I can remember catching my first trout at age 5, sitting in my dad’s yellow canoe on Lake Wallowa in Oregon.
“You must have held your mouth right,” my mom said with a laugh. My maternal grandmother was known for out-fishing the rest of the family.
The key to catching the most fish?
“You have to hold your mouth right,” my grandmother would say.
This is my first adventure with Lifestyles as the new managing editor, and it’s been wonderful to read the local stories submitted by our excellent freelancers and staff and to re-introduce myself to the region of my childhood. I was born in Walla Walla and grew up in the Tri-Cities, making frequent visits to the Valley.
Now my parents are retired in Walla Walla County, and my dad still has that old yellow canoe. My youngest son is 8, and we are excited to take him fishing in our regional backyard this spring after many years living outside the area.
We’ll see if I still know how to hold my mouth right.
This edition of Lifestyles magazine includes our spring/summer hunting and fishing guide.
Inside you’ll find information on three nearby bodies of water stocked with trout that are open in the spring for juvenile fishing. (Page 7)
We have a story on smallmouth bass fishing in the mid-Columbia River, by expert Dennis Dauble (Page 12).
Local writer Autumn Alexander gives us a behind-the-scenes look at managing programs for Washington State Parks in a Q&A with Clara McQuary, programs specialist for the Blue Mountain Area (Page 17).
And, of course, you’ll still find the regular content you love including a column by Walla Walla Valley wine expert Paul Gregutt, who asks “Where are all the Walla Walla white wines?” (Page 8).
Karlene Ponti takes us inside a new home on Wallowa Drive — complete with chickens and goats (Page 26). While resident adventurer Jeff Petersen shows us a rural, scenic drive north of Walla Walla, near Prescott, in the area known as Skyrocket Hills (Page 24).
Happy fishing, everyone!