We are officially in sweater season, folks! This is not a drill.
This time of year, we officially get to say goodbye to sweltering heat and hello to cozy everything.
As much as I love warm weather and floating in a pool, the cool air of fall is always a welcome change of pace from the high temps, especially after an unusually hot summer.
Visions of red and orange leaves, pumpkins, and black cats are dancing in my head as I write.
Bust out those oversized sweaters and get to relaxing on the couch with a cup of cocoa, something with pumpkin spice or, if you’re like me, cider.
If you aren’t always into lounging with a good book or snuggling up under a blanket to watch a movie, make sure you check out the calendar of events on Page 7 to find out what’s going on in the Walla Walla Valley in October.
This month’s issue of Lifestyles is a bit of a grab bag, much like that one house on the block that always has a good variety of candy choices for trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.
If you like fall for the spooky stuff, we have you covered this month: On Page 12, Dian Ver Valen shows us the collection of a local tarantula breeder. If you weren’t already chilly from the weather, this one just might give you the shivers.
On the less creepy side of things, freelance writer Dennis Dauble talks delectable holiday fish recipes made with catches from local waters on Page 16, and Jeff Petersen takes us to Target Meadows for some fresh Blue Mountain air in his Day Tripper column on Page 24.
We also learn, on Page 20, about local fourth-generation pioneer Dick Phillips, his research into the history of Walla Walla, and his and his family’s involvement in the community throughout the years.
Union-Bulletin photographer Greg Lehman writes, on Page 28, about showing your camera who’s boss and taking great sports photos of your favorite athlete.
Don’t forget to take a guess at what’s in the “Where in Walla Walla” photo on Page 31.
Get comfy and enjoy!
