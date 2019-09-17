Noon — Robin Leventhal, Wine Country Culinary Institute

12:20 p.m. — Matthew Price-Huntington, Public House 124

12:40 p.m. — Brendon Mendoza, Wingman Birdz & Brewz

1 p.m. — Steven Brack, Crossbuck Brewing

1:20 p.m. — Emily Riley, The

Thief

1:40 p.m. — Michael Kline, Walla Walla Steak Co.

2 p.m. — Michelle Adams, Bacon & Eggs

2:20 p.m. — Trey Busch, Sleight of Hand Cellars

2:40 p.m. — Jim German, Passatempo Taverna

3 p.m. — Chad Bostwick, Walla Walla Steak Co.

3:20 p.m. — Mary Derby, DaMa Winery

3:40 p.m. — Kory Nagler, Maple Counter Cafe

4 p.m. — Jean Francois Pellet, Pepper Bridge & Amavi Cellars

4:20 p.m. — Jeremy Petty, Walla Walla Hops

4:40 p.m. — Dan Thiessen, Walla Walla Steak Co.

