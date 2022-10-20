Duke & Remington, located on Main Street in Waitsburg, has a unique menu of services.
The shop offers equine services such as saddle fitting and maintenance, equine massage therapy and acupressure.
Owner Suze Wood is a saddle-fitting consultant and equine massage therapist.
She specializes in optimizing performance, supporting recovery from injury and geriatric support, and is passionate about improving the well-being of horses.
Wood had been working in tech in Seattle for many years after growing up in Walla Walla.
She knew that, especially in a small town, it can be difficult to sustain a living as a “one-trick pony,” so, inspired by her horse Duke, she got her credentials for equine massage and saddle fitting.
She has since been providing equine services and custom-made saddle gear.
Woods’ business, named for Duke the horse and Remington the toy fox terrier, also has ... a letterpress?
Yep, in fact they have an entire pressroom complete with antique equipment, much of which is fully functional.
So, how did the saddle fitting and pressroom meet?
When looking for properties close to home, a building became available on Main Street in Waitsburg.
It happened to be the Waitsburg Times pressroom back in the 1800s, and the basement was full of paraphernalia from those days.
There were racks of equipment, antique type, “everything you’d need to print a newspaper,” said Wood.
This included an intertype machine which, despite having been donated twice, remains on site since it weighs too much to move.
Working the press is an art form, and the equipment is so specialized that it isn’t easy to build out a studio.
That’s why according to Wood, the building having come with a pressroom full of equipment is a blessing.
Recently, the pressroom has launched a series of courses of varying lengths, focuses and price tags for those interested in learning how to use the letterpress and make one-of-a-kind projects.
The Holiday Greetings Workshop is a two-day course aimed at giving holiday cards a personal touch.
Participants will have access to antique wood specimens, metal type, linocut blocks, and vintage holiday-themed graphic plates.
Other courses range in length from three hours total to eight weekly three-hour sessions, depending on what level of mastery is desired.
The pressroom will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 3, to give visitors a printing demonstration. There will also be gift wrapping stations.
For those who would like to support the pressroom but don’t have the time or the desire to get inky, patrons of the pressroom enjoy multiple perks with their memberships such as a studio tour, custom printing projects done for the cost of materials, and discounts on packages and digital services.
Patron funds help with renovation of the presses, organizing and cataloguing the type and other maintenance.
If you’re itching to get into the pressroom but can’t justify the cost, you can “adopt a font” — there is still lots of work to be done to organize and catalogue type, and they appreciate the extra hands.
To learn more about Duke & Remington’s equine services, pressroom and classes visit dukeandremington.com or call 509-557-0163.
