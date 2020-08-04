Downtown and city officials are going back to the drawing board on ways to help Main Street and other downtown businesses extend safely outside without also shutting down blocks of roadway to traffic.
Last weekend’s road closure along Main Street between Second Avenue and Palouse Street won’t be repeated this weekend, officials said.
A number of merchants reported sales were down, despite the attempt to use portions of the road and sidewalk for their goods and services of and with plenty of state-mandated distance in a pedestrian-friendly environment, said Downtown Walla Walla Foundation Executive Director Kathryn Witherington.
“We encountered more obstacles than I expected,” Witherington said Monday.
“But the feedback we received allowed us to consider how we will move forward to help everyone.”
Whether the shortage of consumers was due to the intense heat, confusion around navigation or other factors, the road closures won’t be that extensive again, she said.
With three days’ public notice required for road closures, Witherington said it’s too late now for any this weekend.
But there’s a chance about 10 parking spaces near the intersection of First Avenue and Main Street will be used to extend outside more than a half-dozen tasting rooms clustered in that area.
More specific details are expected to be determined by Thursday.
The use of parking spaces this morning was a pivot from an initial idea being explored Monday. Under that plan, just the north side of Main Street between Second Avenue and Colville Street would be closed.
Extra seating would be added to create a vibe similar to the Plaza on First Avenue. It would also allow the nine clustered wineries to maintain outdoor seating, while keeping traffic flowing through downtown.
The idea was pitched Monday in a webinar for downtown businesses. But Witherington said feedback that continued from operators after that sparked yet another change.
“I’m all for new ideas and trying new things, but when more people are being negatively impacted we need a little more time to come up with a plan,” she said.
The approach is intended to offset losses for businesses with stricter pandemic regulations imposed.
Five days ago restrictions from Gov. Jay Inslee were implemented on restaurants, breweries, wineries, distilleries and taverns.
The rollback on regulations limits indoor dining to members of the same household and with groups no larger than five — a change for counties that had already advanced to Phase 3 of his Safe Start plan. Mixed groups must dine outside only.
For taverns, breweries, wineries and distilleries, indoor seating is prohibited unless they have onsite food preparation with a reasonable number of menu items, not prepared by an outside contractor. Even then, capacity is 50%.
During Monday’s webinar, Walla Walla Parks & Recreation Director Andy Coleman said a shipment of additional tables and chairs is expected to come into town this week to help furnish the outdoor extensions. More umbrellas are also on the way.
He said the city is working with business owners on additional planters to adorn the roadside services.
Feedback from merchants in the meeting included ways to route around the negative impacts of road closures, including the potential for shuttle rides from public lots via golf cart or rickshaw; enforcement of the two-hour parking lot limits; additional signage to direct traffic and pedestrians; and potential handouts to downtown visitors with maps to help them find their way.
For the owners of Hot Poop, for instance, the road closure along the block last weekend didn’t make sense. With just one cider on the block using outdoor seating, one neighboring restaurant in the area not yet open for in-house dining, and the other restaurant on the corner using Palouse Street for its seating, the closure brought about new challenges for its customers and Sears when it came to loading large home theater equipment or appliances, owners said.
“If we did too much, I guess we didn’t know what to do,” Coleman said during Monday’s webinar.
Witherington said she will continue exploring ways her organization can work with the city to help businesses survive arguably their greatest obstacle with coronavirus restrictions.
“One of the things that’s coolest to me about this whole thing: Not only are we trying new ideas but when people come to me they don’t say, ‘That was a terrible idea, don’t try anything else,’” she said. “Instead, they say, ‘That didn’t work, let’s try something else.”