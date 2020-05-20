Bigfoot’s community of followers has a new headquarters right here in Walla Walla.
Although COVID-19 has closed the doors at Uniquely Walla Walla, a souvenir and apparel shop opened late last year at the corner of Rose and Colville streets, co-owners Reggie Byrd and Paul Bowen have refused to stop working.
Byrd and Bowen have turned their attention in the space to their lifelong passion: Bigfoot.
Together with tech and marketing savvy videographer Ben Berman, the team has gone online full-bore with destinationsasquatch.com, podcasts on YouTube, regular posts on Facebook and Twitter, as well as posts on Instagram.
In less than a month, Destination Sasquatch has drawn more than 1,300 followers, 692 community members and 294 YouTube subscribers.
“It’s taking off, really starting to catch fire,” Byrd said. “Now, we want to keep the momentum.”
The Destination Sasquatch team wants to inspire other local businesses struggling during the statewide lockdown.
Though Uniquely Walla Walla may reopen, Byrd and Bowen say the chances seem to shrink with each passing day. With Destination Sasquatch, a strictly online business, they imagine a rebirth of sorts.
Bowen imagines a future possibility of building ad revenue, selling merchandise through the website, sponsorships and more.
“A lot of people see Destination Sasquatch, and think that’s some cute project, but this was born out of necessity,” Bowen said. “We could’ve wallowed in pity, cried. There’s so much negativity everywhere right now. Instead, we decided to do something that’s within our control, find a slight alternative. That’s what we did.”
Byrd and Bowen have always shared an interest in Bigfoot. It was even part of their original vision for Uniquely Walla Walla, which offered “Squatch knockers” and casts of Bigfoot prints.
Destination Sasquatch was created on Facebook last summer and with the nudge of pandemic restrictions on business proved to be a door into the new business model for Bowen and Byrd.
“It’s always been a passion of ours,” Byrd said. “Even our store had this corner that was about Sasquatch, shirts, books by researchers. We had our documentary playing on a TV screen there.
“We were still researching Sasquatch as much as we could,” Byrd said. “When all this started to happen, we sat down to think of ways to come up with different revenue streams. Instead of just letting something else have the control, we decided now is that time for us to unleash everything. The store was great, but our ultimate goal has always been to research Sasquatch full-time.”
Byrd and Bowen first met about 10 years ago on a hike around Lostine, Ore., and when Sasquatch happened to get brought up at some point during the trip, they admitted a mutual lifelong fascination.
Bowen had been born and raised in Eastern Washington on a family farm just outside Moses Lake. Byrd was originally from South Carolina, having only recently moved to Walla Walla by the time the two met in Lostine.
Both had long been outdoorsmen with insatiable appetites for anything Bigfoot, and they have remained close friends ever since.
“Really, this has been going on for over 20 years between us, researching Sasquatch, collecting data,” Byrd said. “We want to bring legitimacy to this.”
Byrd and Bowen have hiked with Dr. Jeffrey Meldrum, a professor of anatomy and anthropology at Idaho State University.
Meldrum wrote ”Sasquatch: Legend Meets Science,” a 2007 book examining evidence of a large North American primate while also reviewing past legends.
The home page of destinationsasquatch.com shows there have been 2,032 reported sightings.
Byrd and Bowen reported a sighting of their own during a three-day hike with their sons and three cameramen in the Umatilla National Forest on June 9, 2019.
One of their videos on YouTube is the sighting, including images broken down slowly with five of the seven hikers said to be in agreement that they saw Bigfoot.
“The two words we go by are ‘integrity’ and ‘entertainment,’” Byrd said. “Yeah, there’s some myth to it. We can’t ignore that, but you can also examine the legend and its context. We’re not going to just post doctored photos and fake images. We’re after real science.”
Thus far, all of their research has been funded out of their own pockets or by donations.
With the business now in transition, they welcome support at ubne.ws/2LLIiig.