Organizers of Dayton's All Wheels Weekend are changing course with the annual car show this year.
The Dayton Chamber of Commerce board of directors voted today to cancel the 26th annual event that was slated for June 19-21, anticipating crowds will likely be too large to host in the early phase of a statewide effort to reopen from COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
“It would not be wise or socially responsible to bring large crowds from outside into our community right now,” said Bette Lou Crothers, Chamber board member and chair of the All Wheels Weekend Committee.
Instead, the event is expected to resume in 2021.
Columbia County — like every other county in the state — is in Phase 1 of reopening, which only allows some outdoor recreation and no public gatherings.
The county has applied for a variance to move into Phase 2, which would allow groups of no more than five people. But to pull off All Wheels Weekend, the county would need to be in the fourth phase, when groups of 50 people or more can gather.
“It’s with heavy hearts that we had to make this decision,” Crothers said in a press release. “All the committee members put in long hours to make this event happen each year, and it was a tough decision for everyone.”
Although rescheduling was a consideration, the board ultimately decided against it as other organizations in the same position are changing their plans, too.
“If we move the event, we run the risk of landing on someone else’s date,” said Chamber board President Brian St. Clair. “It’s like a game of musical chairs.”
Crothers said she instead hopes for a local town celebration. The Chamber will sell commemorative T-shirts, featuring the 100-year anniversary of Dingles of Dayton.
Sponsors and event registrants will be given the option of receiving a refund or rolling their sponsorship or registration fee into next year. For more information about refunds or T-shirts, contact the Chamber at historicdayton.com or call 509-382-4825.