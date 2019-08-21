In terms of percentages alone, Columbia County’s primary election produced the state’s top turnout in the recent August primary.
The city of Dayton’s mayoral race had a 51% turnout (50.62% to be exact), with 823 voters out of 1,626 registered voters. The next-highest turnout was in Adams County which had about a 44% percent turnout with 976 ballots returned out of 2,239 voters.
Third-highest was Ferry County with about 43% percent with 240 votes returned out of 563 registered voters. Fifth place was almost a tie with San Juan County and Whatcom counties both at about 40%. (San Juan County had a slight edge with 39.95% turnout and Whatcom with 39.51% turnout, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Statewide turnout was just under 30%, with 1,176,017 ballots returned out of 3,976480 registered voters, the Secretary of State’s Office reported today.