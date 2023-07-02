The Dayton Memorial Library, 111 S. Third St., grew from a vision originally held by early Dayton resident Elizabeth Forrest-Day, according to the history available on the library website and research compiled by Dayton Friends of the Library, a nonprofit organization that raises funds for and promotes the library.
Forrest-Day and other members of the local women’s civics club wanted to establish a public library for area residents, according to the history. The group created a reading room on Main Street and started fundraising for a library lot and building in 1919.
Within six months, the group was able to purchase the lot on South Third and East Clay streets, but raising funds for the building proved to be a challenge. The lot deed and library fund were transferred to the city in 1935 to take advantage of grant funding.
Construction soon began, and the library opened in 1937. The Henry Delany Memorial Building, an addition with a community meeting room, was completed in 1974.
Facing budget shortfalls, the city cut the library’s budget in 2002. The community raised almost $30,000 for the library over the next three years before considering a county library district as a potential funding solution.
Resident Tanya Patton led the campaign to form a rural library district, which was successful in 2005. Since then, the Dayton Memorial Library has been funded by the county’s property tax levy.
The library board hired its first professional library director in 2008. In 2009, the city of Dayton voted to annex into the rural library district.
