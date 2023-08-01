Grants and scholarships amounting to $39,500 were awarded to several organizations, said Blue Mountain Community Foundation Grants Program Manager Megan Patnode.
Proceeds come from the Dayton/Columbia County Washington Fund, established in 2004 by 17 community leaders.
The fund is dedicated to improving the economic and social wellbeing of Dayton and Columbia County residents through such awards.
An advisory committee of local residents oversees the fund.
Katie Leid, chair of the DCCWF Committee expressed gratitude to committee members for their “devotion to the purpose of the fund and their thoughtful input throughout the process.”
More than $766,000 has been awarded through DCCWF to area nonprofits and students.
Recipients include:
- Blue Mountain Heritage Society: $2,250 to support the Veteran’s Memorial Wall upkeep and relocation of Palus Museum.
- Blue Mountain Resource Conservation Development Council: $500 to support the 2023 SWIM the SNAKE event.
- Columbia County Fair: $1,500 to support technology upgrades to the fair’s computers and software
- Columbia County Sheriff’s Office: $1,000 to support its digital forensic program.
- Dayton School District: $2,500 to support the rebuilding of the school’s Bulldog Athletic Program.
- Friends of Touchet Valley Golf Course: $4,000 to support the underground sprinkler installation: Phase 3.1.
- Kiwanis Club of Dayton: $2,000 to support the restoration of Camp Nancy Lee.
- Project Timothy Christian Aid Center: $4,500 to support general operations.
- Skyline Adventures: $500 to support the Ski/Snowboard experience.
- The Club: $4,500 to support the summer program
- Touchet Valley Arts Council: $1,250 to support the Summer Cultural Enrichment Program.
- Tri-State Steelheaders: $500 to support the Salmon in School Program.
- YWCA: $4,500 to support the purchasing of Kindervans.
- Vaughn Walters, Benny Bryan, Hudson Reser and Emily Rodrick: $10,000 in scholarships.
Donations and bequests may be made to: Dayton/Columbia County WA Fund, 22 E Poplar St., Suite 206, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
The address is the site for Blue Mountain Community Foundation, which manages the fund. BMCF was founded in 1984 to serve Garfield, Columbia, Walla Walla and Umatilla counties.
For more details, email mcf@bluemountainfoundation.org.
