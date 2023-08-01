The David Partridge Art Show will open with an artist’s reception from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Cavu Cellars, 175 E. Aeronca Ave. The exhibit runs Aug. 2-30.
A Spokane native, now of Walla Walla, Partridge gained inspiration from the beauty that surrounded him during much of his childhood spent in the high meadows of Idaho.
He forayed into the art world as a fourth grader told to carve a buffalo out of soap. But his family couldn’t afford a bar of Ivory Soap, he said in a May 9, 2019, Union-Bulletin story.
“The teacher, Mrs. Hill, wanted to know what I was going to do for a grade. I told her I was going to do a painting of a buffalo.”
Mrs. Hill liked the result of her student’s efforts so much, she framed and hung the work in the school trophy case for a year.
In the early 1960s, he learned oil painting techniques from local artists during two six-month tours for the U.S. Navy in Naples, Italy, he said, which opened up a new avenue of art.
He creates the majority of his work from the photos and slides he has taken.
“To brighten just one person’s day with a form of art — that is why I paint,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.