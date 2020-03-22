Daniel and Loretta Brooks wedding anniversary

Daniel and Loretta Brooks of 180 Blalock Drive met at a Christian youth retreat in Leavenworth, Wash., and are celebrating their 45th year of marriage in 2020.
They wed on April 12, 1975, at the Free Methodist Church in Moses Lake, Wash.
Daniel has been a heavy equipment field mechanic for Caterpillar dealers, NC Machinery, and currently for Western States Equipment Co. in Pasco. He enjoys hunting, fishing and playing guitar.
A homemaker, Loretta trains and shows dogs and enjoys arts and crafts and interior design.
The couple has two daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Erik Scott and Charlotte and Jordan Brown, all of Wenatchee; and three grandchildren.