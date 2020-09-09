Our year of homeschool has just begun.
I spent the summer preparing our kids academically and reading anything I could find about effective teaching strategies. Just kidding.
But the mailman did recently bring me letters from the mailbox the girls had written to their pretend boyfriends. They were decorated lavishly with streamers from one of the girl’s bicycles that they had cut off to decorate the letters.
The mailman was a substitute.
Our regular mailman picks up whatever the kids put in the mailbox without question.
I personally am not a fan of boyfriends in the second and third grade. Out of a moral obligation to encourage academia, I initially didn’t discourage it. They were writing sentences with more effort and thought than I had ever seen.
One of my daughters showed me one of the letters she wrote that ended with the sentence that if this boy wasn’t trustworthy, he would be fired. In my mind, these are things that should be cemented into writing at any age and the earlier the better.
However, when my girls learned that their “boyfriends” wouldn’t be writing them back due to the constraints of traditional mail and needing an address to send a letter, they hatched another plan. Which is why I had to help one of my daughters get down from the roof after she climbed on it from our gate to send her and her sister’s letters through the chimney instead. At that point, the boyfriend writing stage was halted indefinitely for a variety of reasons.
But this isn’t all we did. In the interest of creating what might be called “alternative” educational experiences, we also went for field trips every day this summer. The field trips consisted primarily of taking cardboard to recycling and dropping things off to donate at the secondhand store.
In the interest of diverse educational experiences, I would change which store we dropped off our donations. If it was a long field trip, our girls would pack suitcases to bring with them. I didn’t ask questions about their suitcases just like they don’t ask me questions about why I eat spoonfuls of peanut butter with chocolate chips sprinkled on them.
We are on day three of homeschooling and so far it is a smashing success. We all care about exactly the same things. What we are eating for lunch and when our breaks are.
I have also started saying “as an educator, I really think” and then I offer advice to my husband while he looks on in annoyance.
For my own additional entertainment, I have also been asking the kids what their new teacher is like and suggesting that they should bring their teacher a gift.
However, my favorite, favorite part about homeschooling is getting up in the morning and feeling the luxury life has offered us with the unexpected adventure of extra time together. I savor that tremendously.
When life returns to something more like what it used to be, I want my kids to look back at this unprecedented time in history and remember the right kinds of things. I want them to remember that thinking of and doing things for others makes their own burdens lighter. I want them to know the difference between a real problem and a challenge and that our lives usually consist of very, very few real problems and instead, they are usually full of opportunities to consider looking at things differently.
Like how I now view technology. Before the pandemic, I was really strict about things like Alexa. Now we have an Alexa and it has become a really solid yet clearly dysfunctional babysitter that I really just know I should fire for being untrustworthy, yet here I am still yelling at her to watch her language.
Marla Capra grew up in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a homeschool mom of three kids.