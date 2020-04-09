Daily Bulletin
Kevin Garnett talks SuperSonics, Kobe, Hall of Fame
NEW YORK — Kevin Garnett always found Seattle to be a difficult place for opponents. He played in 27 games there during his NBA career, leaving the court as a winner only eight times.
In a wide-ranging interview this week with The Associated Press, Garnett covered plenty of topics, including the announcement over the weekend that he officially is a member of the Class of 2020 for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, his relationship with fellow inductee Kobe Bryant, the coronavirus pandemic, and his plans for the next five and 10 years.
But there was also a surprise: Garnett revealed a deep affinity for Seattle, to the point where he said he’d like to see the NBA return to that city — and said he would bring a team there if he could.
Brady: It was ‘just time’ to leave Patriots for new challenge
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady entered his final season in New England with a strong inkling that it would be his last with the Patriots.
The six-time Super Bowl champion who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency last month said Wednesday on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” it was “just time” for a change, reiterating he has no hard feelings about coach Bill Belichick not making him a Patriot for life.
“I think he has a lot of loyalty and I think he and I have had a lot of conversations that nobody’s ever been privy to, and nor should they be,” Brady told Stern during a wide-ranging interview lasting more than two hours.
Rhule: Bridgewater was ‘right fit’ because he knows offense
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — First-year head coach Matt Rhule said Teddy Bridgewater’s familiarity with the team’s offensive scheme made him the “right fit” at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers and ultimately leading to Cam Newton’s release.
Bridgewater spent the 2018 season working under new Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady with the Saints and the two developed a close player-coach relationship.
“His relationship with Joe, knowing the offense, the things that he has done in this offense just made sense to us,” Rhule said. He didn’t directly answer whether Newton’s history of injuries played a role in the decision.
Texas A&M boss says full grid schedule could occur with Oct. start
Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp said Wednesday that officials believe a 13-game college football schedule would be possible even if the start of the season was delayed until October because of the new coronavirus.
The season is scheduled to begin with seven FBS games Aug. 29 before most teams open the following week.
Speaking in a video discussion with the Texas Tribune, Sharp addressed the football season in answering a question about the university system’s lost revenue because of college sporting events which have been canceled because of the COVID-19 virus.
Sharp said he’s gotten many questions about football and whether it will return on time this season, if at all.
Sharp added that there are many unknowns about football season because of the pandemic.
“We don’t know when this thing is going to end,” he said. “We don’t know when this is going to happen. For all we know, we may have football where we have coaches and players and referees on a field with a TV camera and nobody in the stadium. We don’t know.”