UMATILLA COUNTY — A crash Thursday night, Sept. 16, injured two Pendleton Round-Up contestants and killed another.
Oregon State Police reported the crash occurred at about 8:15 p.m. on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 193 where a Volkswagen Jetta ran into the rear of a potato truck.
Jate Frost, 20 of Randlett, Utah, was driving the Jetta east with passengers Richard Schleicher, 24, of Stockton, Oklahoma, and Jesse Hopper, 21, of Magnum, Oklahoma. Ediberto Ramirez Carrillo, 31, of Hermiston, was driving the commercial vehicle hauling potatoes.
The Jetta rear ended the truck, and Frost suffered serious injuries. An emergency helicopter flew him to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington.
Hopper was in the rear seat and also suffered serious injuries. He was transported to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital, Portland.
OSP reported Schleicher was in the front passenger seat and suffered fatal injuries.
Carrillo was not injured.
All three occupants of the Jetta were contestants at the Pendleton Round-up, according to Oregon State Police.
The Echo Fire Department, Umatilla County Fire District 1, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, Stanfield Police Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.