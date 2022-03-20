Washington state has an ongoing problem. And it's neither racism nor an upcoming climate change disaster, but the unnecessary existence of 12 correctional facilities, including the penitentiary in Walla Walla, my former hometown.
As Governor Jay Inslee continues to brag about the so-called horrors of climate change, he ignores the correctional and rehabilitation system that is fiscally and socially disastrous as it is not community-centered.
The Department of Correction's 12-facility portfolio continues to suffer its share of issues, ranging from mismanagement, discrimination, violence between correctional officers and inmates. All those issues trickle down to a correction system that fails the people it intends to help become productive individuals.
Being an unmanageable system focused on the punishment-first model instead of rehabilitation and support, Inslee and the Legislature must close every correctional facility, including Walla Walla's State Penitentiary.
Small community-centered facilities, not large and unmanageable correctional complexes, emphasize individual needs like sex and gender, health and offenses and enable residents to become productive citizens as well as receive post-release support.
Inslee and the Legislature should, without hesitation, work on plans to replace the useless correctional system that never did mean to help offenders and replace it with a model that is community-centered, safe and manageable.
Erick Dietrich
Olympia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.