Cooper Hummel played three summers in the West Coast League, taking the field for Cowlitz in 2013, Walla Walla in 2014 and Bend in 2015.
The Portland native and University of Portland product played in 32 games with the Sweets, hitting .284 while collecting 33 hits, including seven doubles and a home run.
Drafted by the Brewers in the 18th round in 2016, Hummel was part of a trade with Arizona that sent Eduardo Escobar to Milwaukee at the deadline in 2021.
Appearing in 66 games with the Diamondbacks in 2022 as a catcher and left fielder, Hummel was sent to Seattle in exchange for Kyle Lewis after the season.
The opening day designated hitter for Seattle, Hummel struggled, hitting .087 in 10 games before getting sent down to Triple-A Tacoma.
