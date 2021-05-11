Virtual mental health month events

Art by Comprehensive Healthcare youth patients at Two Rivers Landing.

 Courtesy photo

Comprehensive Healthcare is working on “stigma busting” events for May’s Mental Health Month and is offering virtual community education events, as follows:

  • May 18, 3-5 p.m. — Suicide Awareness For Everyone (SAFE) Training. Register at ubne.ws/suicideaware.
  • May 20, 4:30 p.m. — “Ask me Anything,” Facebook live event featuring therapists and peer counselors, at www.facebook.com/ComprehensiveHealthcare.
  • May 25, noon – 1 p.m. — “Cumulative Stress, Self-Care and Resilience Training. This event is open to all and can be especially useful for employers and businesses. Register for this virtual even at ubne.ws/selfcare.

The events are free and available to all.