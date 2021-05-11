Comprehensive Healthcare is working on “stigma busting” events for May’s Mental Health Month and is offering virtual community education events, as follows:
- May 18, 3-5 p.m. — Suicide Awareness For Everyone (SAFE) Training. Register at ubne.ws/suicideaware.
- May 20, 4:30 p.m. — “Ask me Anything,” Facebook live event featuring therapists and peer counselors, at www.facebook.com/ComprehensiveHealthcare.
- May 25, noon – 1 p.m. — “Cumulative Stress, Self-Care and Resilience Training. This event is open to all and can be especially useful for employers and businesses. Register for this virtual even at ubne.ws/selfcare.
The events are free and available to all.