The Center for Children & Families hummed with the activity of about 130 family members who built gingerbread houses, won door prizes, sipped hot cocoa, nibbled on cookies and awaited the arrival of Santa during a Thursday, Dec. 8, holiday party.
Erin Griffin provided sign language interpretation at the event and Roxanne Bowen, who is connected with Washington Advocates for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing and Deaf of Walla Walla, distributed fire/smoke alarms to individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing.
In addition, several You Made a Difference awards were presented at the event, said Walla Walla Valley Disability Network Executive Director Cyndy Knight.
Initiated in 2017, the awards program is a means to recognize community members who give greatly to improve the quality of life for individuals with disabilities through acts of kindness, volunteer service and inclusion and/or advocacy.
Friends and family made the awards possible through memorial donations honoring the late John Hough and Alan Schroeder, whose legacy in the network "lives on by recognizing the difference we can all make in the lives of others," Knight said.
The 2022 award recipients, who received a framed certificate and a blanket from WWVDN, are:
Inclusion awards: Christina Arevalo, Davis Elementary transitional kindergarten teacher, College Place; and Rhoda Ehrman, Davis Elementary transitional kindergarten paraeducator.
The award recognizes their involvement in activities that promote inclusion and friendship for individuals with disabilities in schools and the community.
Elise Hawkins, who nominated both women, said Arevalo "told me her ideas for including my son and her vision for the school year. She has done exactly what she said she would do on my first visit and much, much more. She has exceeded my expectations. My son is learning so much and loves school."
Ehrman “is equally as caring and plays a crucial role in my son's life and everyday learning. The classroom could not run as smoothly as it does without Miss Rhoda,” Hawkins said.
Inclusion Award: Laura James, Prospect Point Elementary first-grade teacher, nominated by Justin and Brenna Destito.
“(James) had such a positive and caring attitude towards our son and all his classmates. She accepted and celebrated our son for who he is, his differences and struggles, while continuing to seek out ways to encourage and support his needs ... she always went above and beyond ... she took time to listen to our concerns, to encourage us — especially on the hard days — and to make our son feel welcome, valued and loved,” the Destitos wrote.
Carla L. Nibler Award: Mike Spiess, College Place Middle School math resource room teacher.
The Nibler Award recognizes a person who goes above and beyond in service to their community and specifically to a family with a child or adult with a disability.
Spiess, a 38-year teaching professional in private and public schools, has brought general and special education students together in his current role by encouraging inclusion in his leadership class, wrote nominator Carla Nibler.
She said Spiess and wife Lorie were the first to initiate Little League Challenger Baseball in Washington state in 1989. They showed up every Friday in spring at the ballpark to organize and cheer on participants with disabilities.
When Spiess coached DeSales High School football, the players and cheerleaders hosted a Football & Cheer Camp for individuals with disabilities who suited up to play and cheer alongside their mentors, Nibler said.
“Mike and Lorie own the Milton-Freewater Drive-In Theater and during the coronavirus pandemic, hosted a Christmas showing for WWVDN families. Following in his father's footsteps, Mike has always hired a person with intellectual disabilities to help with the maintenance of the drive-in. Mike is a great motivator, a kind soul and shows us what true inclusion should look like in our schools and community,” Nibler said.
Additional awards can be made in other categories, including Angel in Action, for being instrumental in making a difference for a person with a disability or special need; Service, for a record of volunteerism serving individuals or groups in building disability awareness in the community; and Advocacy, for commitment to making a difference with individuals with disabilities and/or special needs and who addresses issues important to them and their community.
WWVDN serves families in Walla Walla, Columbia and Umatilla counties.
Founded in 2014, WWVDN provided 278 informational, training, social and recreation events in 2022, Knight said.
“In the past eight years, the network has built partnerships and relationships with over 500 families and many agencies in the Valley hoping to improve the quality of life for individuals with disabilities and their families through community inclusion and support.”
WWVDN sponsors Parent to Parent and Social Opportunities and Recreation programs and administers a regional, resource-rich website at wwvdn.org. Email admin@wwvdn.org for more information, visit or call 509-386-2356 or write P.O. Box 1918, Walla Walla.
The nonprofit WWVDN is at the Center for Children and Families, 1150 W. Chestnut St., formerly Blue Ridge Elementary School. It houses public/private preschool, Headstart, ECap, Developmental Preschool, Walla Walla Early Learning Coalition and many others, Knight said.
