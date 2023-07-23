Money is like a dog hankering to go for a walk.
“Spend me. Spend me,” it pants.
That would be OK if I had listened to the financial experts and accumulated a mountain of money before retirement.
Instead, because of life circumstances, I accumulated a molehill of money — and a Mount Everest of stuff. Audiocassette tapes. College textbooks. Obsolete cellphones. Mouses for obsolete computers. Eight-track cartridges. Electric shavers. Frisbees. Hot Wheels cars. Old eye glasses. Pocket knives. Portable calculators. Records. A slingshot. Tape cassettes. Upright vacuums that couldn’t lift a dust mite.
It wasn’t all a mad pursuit of materialism. Parents die, leaving things they couldn’t part with.
“Might need ’em someday,” Dad would say, looking around at the stuff in his one-car garage.
A spouse dies, leaving stuff with sentimental attachments.
Hobbies go on life support, leaving us with golfing gear "guaranteed" to turn hacker into pro.
If you’re like me, recently retired, you one day reach the point where accumulation ends and “getting rid of” begins.
Getting rid of money won’t be a problem. Getting rid of stuff will be challenging.
Like Dad, I don’t want to get rid of stuff too early.
“That stuff will come in handy someday,” I say.
“Yeah, when pigs fly,” my neighbor replies.
So far, “getting rid of” is not going well. My two-car garage contains piles of stuff, but at least I no longer rent a storage unit “clutter coffin.” Next time you go for a drive, count the storage units. They’re popping up all over to hide people’s excess stuff.
Getting rid of stuff shouldn’t be so hard. There’s Freecycle, a giveaway club on the internet. Garage sales. The dump. The neighbor.
“When pigs fly,” he says, scurrying in the opposite direction when I try to offload.
Still, as my pile of money shrinks, I want to be able to “shop” my garage. Before buying anything, I look there first.
I have no kids on whom to bestow this treasure. So I want to get rid of my last possession — and spend my last dollar — on the day of my death, to come sliding into the finish line with a clean slate.
The last thing I want is for the person settling my estate to have to plow through a mountain of useless objects.
“Now why did he have 10 pocket knifes anyway?” she will say. “Maybe we should have rented a bigger dumpster.”
I can see her crew now, sorting through old rotary-dial phones, transistor radios and boxes of photos, a few of which are even in focus. Warped albums from when rock 'n' roll was king. Piles of shopping bags from when plastic was legal.
To-go mugs. Luggage that looks Titanic era. A huge tangle of fishing gear. A metal ice tray with a lever. A record player. A Hula hoop. Three rusty tool sets. Giant speakers. Old tires and trophies. A super ball. Couches. Stuffed animals. Wide belts and ties. Canning equipment. Camping beds. Bicycles. Weight sets. Tents. Love beads. Thirty-nine keys that will unlock absolutely nothing. Everything the bank gave away to keep me as a customer.
“I thought he had his act together,” my executor will say, “but now I am not so sure.”
I should warn my executor before it’s too late that she will be needing a three-car garage.
