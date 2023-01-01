Mom’s and Gram’s insistence that I finish my dessert before leaving the dinner table baffled me throughout my childhood.
Dessert. Not the main course, vegetables or carbs, but the dessert.
The oft-repeated 1960s mealtime mantra was that kids must clean their plates BEFORE being served a confection because children were starving in China, Africa, India or somewhere else. The clean plate club was an honor-bound duty. We ate so much we unbuttoned our pants at the table.
But who punishes a kid for not wanting dessert?
My set-jawed, arms-crossed, rigid-backed, staunch refusal to consume certain sweet treats because of my palate’s dictates were evidently offensive to the cooks and the penalty was, “You sit there until you finish that dessert.”
Dessert was fine, as long as it was pudding. Or apple cobbler. Or brownies, ice cream and cake. Plain oatmeal cookies. Or almost anything sans nuts and raisins.
But — oh, boy — bring out the tapioca or Jell-O gelatin, and an all-out war of wills ensued.
Pudding was OK. But not the wiggly, treacly sweet, transparent colored gelatin, made worse when combined with fruit or vegetables.
For some reason the little pearls in tapioca offended my sensibilities. It remained a no-go until I was about 25 and made some from scratch. Hot, sweet, vanilla-y, with neat, tiny chewy globs. Heaven, really.
And back to Jell-O. Pudding was OK. With cowboy-singers Roy Rogers and wife Dale Evans and other movie-star hucksters pushing Jell-O Instant Pudding — “Hey, kids, ask you moms to get Jell-O Instant Pudding today" … it seemed like the right dessert, and we had to have it because they made it look so good.
For me, Jell-O's texture imitated undercooked, gag-inducing runny eggs.
So there I’d sit, defiant, nose turned up, while everyone else adjourned to the living room to watch Efrem Zimbalist Jr. solve crimes on “The F.B.I.” or The Beatles, puppet mouse Topo Gigio and plate-spinning Eric Brenn amuse “Ed Sullivan Show” audiences.
This all stems from breakfast. For some reason mom, who interspersed cold-cereal days (Cheerios onto which we shoveled about 1/4 cup sugar) with prepared meals, often cooked hot breakfasts for her daughter and three sons but couldn’t fix eggs any way but woefully close to raw.
Pancakes, oatmeal, cream of wheat, toast, waffles on a waffle iron — all perfect.
But not eggs. To this day I can lose my breakfast by simply putting in my mouth the jellied whites and viscous, gooey yellow centers whether fried, scrambled, sautéed, poached, broiled or boiled.
As a kid I devised several ways to imply I’d eaten them.
I’d casually toss a crumpled paper napkin over the plate’s contents, smooshed into a tiny pile, then beat a hasty retreat from the kitchen to my room to dress for school.
Or place napkin-encased “iggs” into my bathrobe pocket and rush to flush them down the commode. Younger brothers Will and Robert coined “iggs,” but they also ate underdone eggs — the traitors.
Or put the napkin-wrapped offenders onto a ledge under the kitchen tabletop. That effort resulted in fossilized eggs that clunked to the floor if the table was jostled enough to dislodge them. I’d be long gone by then and escape scot-free.
Or place the napkin packets behind the planter box in the windowsill above the kitchen table.
Yet another ruse was to stuff my mouth and hie it posthaste to the bathroom to offload the goop in the toilet.
To this day eggs must be blended beyond recognition before scrambling or making French toast and otherwise must be cooked hard enough to bounce off the wall.
Jell-O finally began to appeal sometime in my more “mature” years. Still can’t be persuaded to eat it with chunks such as fruit cocktail, celery or cottage cheese. Ewww. But give me plain, sugar-free cherry, and I’ll knock it back — and keep it down.
One last postscript: Mom generally served us apple or orange juice in little glasses that once held spreadable pimento cheese. One day, I watched as she sleepily poured apple cider and vinegar into a glass and took a big swig before I could draw attention to her mistake. The bottles of vinegar and juice were almost identical. Quite the cause for hilarity at breakfast, I can tell you. And boy howdy, did that jolt her awake.
