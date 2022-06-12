Weston Middle School students serenade retiring teacher Deb Glover.

To strains of a birthday song, graduating Weston Middle School eighth-graders serenaded teacher Deb Glover with rewritten lyrics reflecting her retirement.
To honor Glover — characterized as an “amazing woman, teacher, mentor, role model, mother, grandmother and friend” — the Class of 2026 turned the tables on Glover at their eighth-grade recognition ceremony and presented her with more than 100 candy bars with hand-written notes from students attached to each one and by singing their version of her Birthday Song.
“The Retirement Song” lyrics included, “Now it’s your turn to have a lot of fun/Get up and go work in your barn and feed your pigs/Sew a blanket, cook a meal, and know you’re missed, happy retirement Glover.”
“Deb Glover has been involved in our community for around 50 years or so — she is one amazing woman,” said InterMountain ESD Multimedia Specialist Jordan Monaco in a release.
For decades, students gained from Glover’s teaching that ran the gamut from math, health, PE, home economics and wood shop to agriculture, cooking, science and “whatever-you-need-help-with.”
“But more importantly, Deb Glover has taught all of our kids that they are important and loved.”
Glover annually recognized every student’s birthday.
“She pops into their classroom on or near their birthday (or half birthday for those born during the summertime), gives each child a fancy pencil and a full-sized candy bar and sings them her famous Birthday Song. Every kid. Every Year. Without fail.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.