No wories, the tattoo read. The tattoo artist was not an English major.
As baby boomers on the rickety scaffolding of old age, we have a tendency to worry our fool heads off. We worry about inflation, gas prices, egg prices, interest rates, avian flu, COVID-19 and when driving, whether that white object we see high in the sky is a Chinese spy balloon — or just a seagull dropping on our windshield.
We worry if our molehill of money will last our lifetimes. We worry about growing a grapefruit in our brainpan.
Worry fuels our insomnia, which gives us even more time to worry.
Worry is nothing new. In four decades of work, five if we are gluttons for punishment, we are up to our necks in a swamp of worry.
We worry about commuting. We drive to work tuned to short-attention-span theater “news,” where the hot issue changes every day — outrage over Dr. Seuss one day and “woke” M&Ms the next.
We worry about spastic computers and excessive sitting.
We worry about eternal meetings and annual review hell.
In our spare time we worry about the nutritional value of doughnuts, the draft picks of our favorite pro football team and whether combing will cause what’s left of our hair to fall out.
We worry about nine kinds of insurance and whether health care bills will slam us into the waste can of bankruptcy.
As we grow older and closer to retirement, we tend to worry even more. We fret over each new gray hair. If our hair remains its natural color, we worry we are not trying hard enough — and will not get the raise and the corner office with its view of the parking lot.
Now retired, beginning to realize time is short, we worry about the time we wasted over the years worrying.
Hours ignoring math and science homework in our mom’s station wagon as she hunted bargains at seven grocery stores while the Soviet godless Communists squeezed ahead in the space race.
Hours standing in line at pay phones or dialing rotary phones with lots of 9s in the numbers. Hours waiting until 7 p.m. to get a long-distance discount.
Hours taking film to be processed only to find our finger in every picture. Digging fallout shelters. Licking stamps. Diddling with TV rabbit ears.
Hours spent wondering whether Kellogg’s Sugar Frosted Flakes would give us diabetes.
Not all our time, though, was wasted. As kids, we had quality moments playing cops and robbers, cowboys and Indians, hide and seek. Hours playing dodgeball, king of the hill and tag. Making paper airplanes. Flying 10-cent balsa gliders. Jumping in piles of leaves.
Watching “Mr. Ed” and “Gilligan’s Island” on TV, or Saturday morning cartoons starring Rocky and Bullwinkle, Roadrunner. Watching Wily Coyote defy the laws of physics.
Reading Dick and Jane books. Doodling on Pee-Chees.
Climbing trees. Whistling. Whittling. Sitting on the front porch snapping green beans.
Now, we baby boomers are realizing worry gets us nowhere.
It’s time to worry less. Play more. Do the things we enjoyed as kids.
That’s fine when it comes to whistling and whittling.
But we might want to be careful climbing trees.
