Providence St. Mary Medical Center's Emergency Department, security and other caregivers assembled recently for a recognition ceremony in their honor that was hosted by the Washington State Patrol.
St. Mary personnel were honored for their response to the shooting of Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. on Sept. 22, said hospital spokeswoman Kathleen Obenland.
Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste, other leaders, Walla Walla 911 dispatchers and emergency services personnel attended the Dec. 6 ceremony at Walla Walla Fire Station 1.
Honorees received bureau commendation plaques and letters of appreciation, said WSP District 3 Public Information Officer Trooper Chris Thorson.
“Atkinson was shot multiple times in the face while performing his assigned law enforcement duties in District 3, Walla Walla,” according to a Nov. 15 State Patrol report by Capt. Shane M. Nelson.
Despite being struck several times with life-threatening injuries to his face, head and hand, Atkinson successfully drove himself to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
“The St. Mary staff immediately began attending to Trooper Atkinson and the injuries to his face, head and left hand. Because of the injuries he sustained, Trooper Atkinson was intubated and heavily sedated before being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center” in Seattle, Nelson said in the report.
“The dedication and efforts of the Providence St. Mary Medical Center nurses and other staff were impressive and commendable," Nelson said. "I believe in my heart that if it were not for their swift actions and attention to Trooper Atkinson’s needs that he would not be alive today.”
Also recognized were five other hospital staffers who played a significant role in securing the trooper’s vehicle and gun belt and provided security for many hours for all who responded to the hospital that night, Nelson said.
“This is a situation that most times has a sad ending, but not this time. I want to recognize those who had an impact on the incident that evening," he said.
The report cited those who showed an impressive and commendable level of professionalism and attention to detail, the report noted, including four Walla Walla dispatch communications staffers, four District 3 WSP communications team members and the Airlift Northwest flight crew with the pilot and two registered nurses.
During the recognition ceremony, “Trooper Atkinson gave a moving speech and a large thank-you basket was presented to the Emergency Department caregivers,” the St. Mary newsletter noted.
The result of that stellar emergency response, NBCrightnow.com said, is that “Reports of Atkinson’s stable condition came in early the next morning, after transferring to Harborview Medical Center.”
After about two weeks, Atkinson returned home, greeted locally by emergency services vehicles and supporters who lined some of his route into town.
