Walla Walla Community College is all ears.
WWCC personnel want to hear from new students interested in receiving Warrior Pledge scholarships beginning with fall quarter.
Through private donations, the college’s Warrior Pledge makes it possible for students to earn a two-year certificate or degree with their tuition and educational fees fully covered through graduation.
Warrior Pledge dollars do not need to be paid back. Those interested in receiving Warrior Pledge support during the 2023-24 academic year should inquire by July 1. Updated information about the Warrior Pledge program, as well as links to submit information are available at wwcc.edu/warriorpledge.
All students new to WWCC and who live within Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield and Asotin, Washington, Umatilla, Oregon, and Nez Perce, Idaho, counties are eligible, as are students returning to college after an extended absence.
The Warrior Pledge began in fall 2022, offering more than $200,000 in financial assistance to more than 40 students in the first year.
As a “last-dollar” program, the Warrior Pledge complements other public funding programs, such as the Pell Grant, by providing students with additional funding needed to pay the balance of their costs.
First-year WWCC business administration student Atenas Lopez feared she would only be able to afford her remaining tuition and fees by placing the balance on her credit card, according to a release from WWCC Director of Marketing and Communications Karl Easttorp.
Qualifying for the Warrior Pledge, Lopez had about $400 of her educational expenses covered per quarter for the 2022-23 academic year.
“Without this scholarship, I would have probably had to quit after one or two quarters,” Lopez said. “With the Warrior Pledge, I am able to do something really important to me and for my family.”
While the Warrior Pledge is a pilot program, the WWCC Foundation is investigating how it can provide critical student financial support on an ongoing basis.
WWCC serves full- and part-time students across Asotin, Columbia, Garfield and Walla Walla counties, with about one-third being historically underrepresented students of color. The college offers more than 50 degrees, two applied baccalaureates and about 60 certificate programs.
