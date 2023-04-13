Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., of Walla Walla, who was shot in the line of duty in September 2022, was honored for his service by the Washington state House of Representatives in Olympia on Monday, April 10.
Rep. Mark Klicker of Walla Walla honored Atkinson’s humility and bravery in House Resolution 4627.
“Trooper Atkinson fully embodies the Washington State Patrol's motto of ‘Service with Humility’ by performing his duties professionally with a positive attitude, a ubiquitous smile, and a sense of respect for the community he serves,” Klicker said in a written legislative update.
Speaker Pro Tempore Tina Orwall thanked Atkinson for his service in a moment of personal privilege on Monday.
“We want to thank you for your extraordinary service and wish you all the best in your full recovery,” she said before inviting lawmakers to stand and recognize him.
Atkinson was shot multiple times Sept. 22, 2022, suffering wounds to his hands and face. He drove himself to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla where he was treated before being flown to Seattle.
He returned to a hero’s welcome in Walla Walla nine days later and is expected to make a full recovery.
