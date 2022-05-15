Early Life Speech and Language’s community-wide, five-year anniversary celebration and carnival is coming up from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at the Masonic Center, 607 E. Main St.
The service, which is supported by local Scottish Rite Masons, opened in April 2017. “Through the hard work of a dedicated group of volunteers, headed by local Mason Doug Warnock, the clinic has continued to provide speech and language services to children ages 2-7 in the Walla Walla community, at no cost to families,” said Mary Lynn Thompson in a release.
Speech and language services for children are often difficult to access due to cost, limited insurance coverage or qualification standards. Sometimes parents do not know where to go or who to ask for help, Thompson said.
She provided examples of children and families who’ve been greatly impacted by the service.
The American Speech-Language Hearing Association estimates by first grade, roughly 5% of children have noticeable speech disorders and as many as 5% of school-aged children are believed to have some form of language disorder.
From parents’ perspective, one in four parents have had concerns about their child’s ability to communicate.
Ninety-five percent of parents agree that speech, language and hearing milestones are some of the most important developmental milestones. Eighty-one percent of parents who sought treatment said their child showed “a great deal” or “good amount” of improvement.
Client Gabby has been going to ELSL for a little more than a year, according to their release.
Gabby’s mom said, “I love how I can be more involved when I take (Gabby) to speech therapy with Alice (Hollopeter) at Early Life Speech & Language. I am able to see first-hand what she is working on, what strategies are working well for her and continue working on the same things with Gabby throughout the week.”
Recent ELSL graduate William, 5, met his speech goals in nine months, the organization said.
“William’s mother told us, ‘We are so grateful that William has been able to partake in in-person speech therapy at Early Life Speech and Language with Alice, especially during a pandemic. William is so much more confident, can more clearly communicate and above all, he’s proud of the work he does with Alice. We hope others will donate to Early Life Speech and Language so other children in need can experience the value of speech therapy.’”
Services are provided free to families without referral, and insurance is not billed.
If parents of children between the ages of 2-7 have questions or concerns about their child’s speech-language development, they can contact Speech-Language Pathologist Hollopeter at ahollopeter@earlylifespeech.org or 509-876-0450.
ELSL committee volunteers write grants, hold fundraising events and welcome donations to continue the services in this community.
Funds generated through these local efforts are used to support speech-language services for local families.
Donate to ELSL Walla Walla at 607 E. Main St. Walla Walla, WA 99362, or online at earlylifespeech.org.
