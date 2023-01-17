Sonia Xu, a sophomore at Whitman College, studied the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s writings in an ethics class and wanted to choose carefully one of his quotes to represent how she felt Monday, Jan. 16.
Xu said she had read the civil rights leader's "Letter from Birmingham Jail."
"Then I read Martin Luther King's quote about injustice," she said.
The poster she held as she marched into downtown Walla Walla, read, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."
The MLK Peace March is the second such event that she has attended.
"As a person of color, it feels like it's my duty to go to events like this," Xu said.
At 1:30 p.m., dozens of people gathered at the Reid Campus Center on Whitman College campus to start the half-mile march to the Land Title Plaza at First Avenue and Main Street.
Tebraie Banda-Johns, director of the Intercultural Center at Whitman College, collaborated with Walla Walla University to arrange the march. Before participants left the Reid Campus Center, Banda-Johns talked to the group about the route.
"Hold up your signs and be proud," Banda-Johns said. "This is a day to celebrate."
Heather Owens, a local of Walla Walla, was among the marchers and held a poster that read, "Revolution is not a one-time event."
Owens said she wanted to march to bring attention to the civil rights leader.
"I was excited that there was something today that would honor the importance of who Martin Luther King Jr. was" Owens said. "Getting together with like-minded people sounded like a great idea."
The purple poster was held high as she walked with the rest of the group to the plaza.
"I think that our nation needs to acknowledge everyone and how our history shaped what we are going through now" Owens said. "I think everyone needs to share in that story."
Allegria Iteka, a Whitman College sophomore, thought that she had missed the march.
"I was so glad that I found out it was today (Monday)," Iteka said. "To me MLK has been somebody I've always looked up to. I think he was an amazing academic, an amazing activist, and I believe in everything he stood for."
At the Land Title Plaza, Banda-Johns spoke about King's legacy. He issued a call to action for people to participate and volunteer when they can.
"Don't let this day go by without getting involved somewhere," Banda-Johns said.
Pedrito Maynard-Reid, professor of biblical studies and assistant to president for diversity at Walla Walla University, also spoke to commemorate King as the activist and the icon for civil rights.
Marchers also listened to Stevie Wonder's "Happy Birthday."
"It was a good turnout; I'm glad people were here," Banda-Johns said later. "People seemed engaged, and it was a good pause for the day."
