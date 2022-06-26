Walla Wallan Tyler Neissl is among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon, in spring 2022.
Neissl earned a Bachelor of Arts in sociology.
Annie Charnley Eveland is retired from the Union-Bulletin as a 42-year newspaper editor, columnist and journalist. A freelance writer, she produces the Etcetera column in the U-B. Send news with contact name and daytime phone number to acereporter1979@gmail.com or call 509-386-7369.
