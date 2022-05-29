A yard sale on May 21 carried a special meaning for its hosts, Terri and John Norwick.
Terri Norwick wanted to reduce her home’s stored inventory of items no longer needed or in use. She also wanted to help the Ukrainian people.
She promised to match the monetary amount raised. All proceeds from the sale and other monetary donations added up to $1,000, she said. It will go to the Red Cross for aid to Ukrainians.
“The more we looked, the more we found,” she said of things she and John had accrued.
“Some of it was just give-away stuff, but it felt good to clean that out and know someone else can use it,” she said.
“We are not getting any younger, and it won’t be any easier a year or two down the road ... and we don’t want our kids to have to do all this for us someday,” she said.
For others looking to clean out their closets, drawers, garages and storage units, she suggests “taking one room at a time — even a few drawers —and start a pile to get rid of. Whether you’ll be taking your items to a charitable thrift store like St. Vincent DePaul or having a sale, you’ll enjoy a much healthier, clutter-free home. Living more clutter-free is much healthier.”
