Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last June: 3.13 inches for the month
This June so far: .00 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of June 1, 2023, are Spring Chinook, 34; Steelhead, 411.
Data collected by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 13.99 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 14.57 million gallons per day. First week of June 2022 average water use: 6.95 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of May 26 to June 1, precipitation was 0.03 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.33 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers 4 times for 13 minutes and rotor type sprinklers 4 times for 49 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates at the Walla Walla Community College weather station, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
• Don’t overreact and try to drown the brown spots in your lawn. Simply moisten the area up a bit and the grass will green up in a few days. Remember that not all brown spots in your lawn are caused from lack of water. If you have distinct irregularly shaped brown spots, the symptoms are most severe in late summer, and a section of dead turf can be pulled up easily, the problem is probably grubs, a beetle larva. They feed on your turf’s root system and kill it.
• Get to know your yard. Plant right for your site.
• Where is it sunny or shady at different seasons? Where do you want play areas, vegetables, color, views, or privacy?
• Group plants with the same watering needs together to avoid over watering some while under watering others.
• Choose the right plant for the right place. Select plants that grow well in the Northwest and fit the sun, soil, and water available in your yard.
• Make space for wildlife. Plant in layers (ground cover, shrubs, and trees) so your landscape is like the forest. Provide a bird bath or other small water source.
• Trickling or cascading fountains lose less water to evaporation, than those spraying water into the air.
