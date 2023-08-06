Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last August: .71 inches for the month
This August so far: .00 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of Aug. 3, 2023, are Spring Chinook, 53; Steelhead, 412.
Data collected by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 16.02 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 16.22 million gallons per day. First week of August 2022 average water use: 16.64 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of July 28 to Aug. 2, precipitation was 0.00 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.39 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers 4 times for 14 minutes and rotor type sprinklers 4 times for 52 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates at the Walla Walla Community College weather station, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
The Washington Department of Ecology declared a drought emergency on July 24 for the Walla Walla Watershed. We ask that citizens consider increasing their water conservation efforts.
• Aerating your lawn will help moisture penetrate the roots, as well as allow oxygen and other nutrients in. Use a soil probe to test soil moisture or a screwdriver to identify dry soil. Isolated drier areas require more water than areas where water settles so, if necessary, water dry areas by hand as opposed to running your entire sprinkler system.
• Lawns need about 1 inch of water each week and to measure how much you are applying, put an empty tuna can on the lawn while watering. Stop watering when the can is full or if you notice water running off the lawn.
• Frequent shallow watering causes a plant's roots to grow near the soil surface where they quickly dry out. When you water, give your grass and plants a deep soaking, to a depth of 12 inches if possible. This will encourage roots to penetrate into the subsoil, where the moisture level naturally remains more constant.
• As trees grow in size, they get thirstier and thirstier. Young trees with a trunk diameter of 2 inches or less, for instance, need at least 10 gallons of slow-trickled water each week, whereas trees with diameters up to 6 inches require twice that amount. Thankfully, mature trees tolerate drought conditions better than young trees because of their extensive, fully developed root systems, and the method for watering them is easy: Just water your lawn regularly. Landscape shrubs should be watered every seven to ten days (maybe five to seven days in summer), and be sure to deep-soak them, although it's OK for them to dry out a little between waterings.
