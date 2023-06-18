Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last June: 3.13 inches for the month
This June so far: .18 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of June 15, 2023, are Spring Chinook, 50; Steelhead, 412.
Data collected by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 14.73 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 14.80 million gallons per day. Third week of June 2022 average water use: 7.26 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of June 9 to 15, precipitation was 0.18 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.34 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers 3 times for 15 minutes and rotor type sprinklers 3 times for 58 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates at the Walla Walla Community College weather station, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
• Set lawn mower blades one notch higher. Longer grass means less evaporation.
• Drive your car onto a lawn to wash it. Rinse water can help water the grass.
• Shorten your showers. Even a one- or two-minute reduction can save up to 700 gallons per month. If your shower fills a one-gallon bucket in less than 20 seconds, replace the showerhead with a water-efficient model.
• Capture tap water. While you wait for hot water to come down the pipes, catch the flow in a watering can to use later on house plants or your garden.
• Mulching, adding water retaining organic matter to the soil, and installing windbreaks and fences to slow winds will help your plantings retain moisture and reduce evaporation.
• Check for leaks in your toilets by adding food coloring to the tank. Color will appear in the bowl within 15-30 minutes if there’s a leak. Make sure to flush as soon as the test is done, since food coloring can stain the tank. A common culprit for leaks is the handle mechanism. Adjust or replace the flush handle if it frequently sticks in the flush position and lets water run.
