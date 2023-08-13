Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last August: .71 inches for the month
This August so far: .23 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of Aug. 3, are Spring Chinook, 53; Steelhead, 412.
Data collected by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 13.58 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 16.02 million gallons per day. Second week of August 2022 average water use: 15.13 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of Aug. 3 – Aug. 10, precipitation was 0.26 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.04 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers 4 times for 14 minutes and rotor type sprinklers 4 times for 50 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates at the Walla Walla Community College weather station, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
• If your shower fills a one-gallon bucket in less than 20 seconds, replace the shower head with a water-efficient model. This can save you as much as 750 gallons a month.
• Spend less time in the shower. If you lose track of time, bring a radio into the bathroom and time yourself by how many songs play while you're in there. Try to get your shower time down to a single song (epic rock ballads like Freebird don’t count!).
• When running a bath, plug the tub before turning the water on, then adjust the temperature as the tub fills up.
• Teach your children to turn off faucets tightly after each use.
• We are all cognizant of the need to check our indoor plumbing for leaks but don’t forget to check outdoor faucets, sprinklers and hoses for leaks.
• Plant in the fall when conditions are cooler and rainfall is more plentiful.
