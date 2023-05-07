Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last May: 0.48 inches
This May so far: 0.09 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of Friday, May 5, are Spring Chinook, 0; Steelhead, 396.
Data collected by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 8.33 million gallons per day.
First week of May 2022 average water use: 8.93 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of April 28 to May 4, precipitation was 0.09 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.14 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers 3 times for 15 minutes and rotor type sprinklers 3 times for 57 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates at the Walla Walla Community College weather station, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
In a study, it was found that increasing the water-holding capacity of your native soil by adding compost helped gardens, shrubs, lawns, trees, and crops during summer droughts and reduced watering. If you can increase the organic matter to 5%, you can save 75,000-100,000 gallons of water in an acre.
Lawns and vegetables are picky. They need several hours of full sun, level well-drained soil and irrigation. Limit lawn areas to where you need them. Other plants are better for shade, soggy sites, or slopes and require less maintenance.
During the peak irrigation season, the average house in Walla Walla uses 25,000 gallons of water per month.
Weeds are moisture moochers — ugly, and they rob water from other plants. Dig them out.
Vegetable Garden — It’s hip to drip — Use drip systems and soaker hoses in flower and vegetable gardens. Plant your garden when temperatures are cooler, and plants require less water — this is also less stressful for the plants.
Contact the City of Walla Walla Water Division at 509.527.4380 if you have any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.