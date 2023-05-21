Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the City of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last May: 2.65 inches for the month
This May so far: .36 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of May 18, 2023, are Spring Chinook, 10; Steelhead, 408.
Data collected by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 12.98 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 9.65 million gallons per day. Third week of May 2022 average water use: 5.65 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of May 12 to 18, precipitation was 0.00 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.33 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers 4 times for 13 minutes and rotor type sprinklers 4 times for 49 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates at the Walla Walla Community College weather station, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
• Water Wider — Tree root tips need water; the base of the tree doesn’t. Water around the drip line, located directly under the circumference of the tree.
• Landscaping — conserving water is beautiful — Less grass and more shrubs, wildflowers, and rocks adds curb appeal and saves water (and money). Try xeriscaping to save even more.
• What is top dressing a lawn? Top dressing is the act of spreading a thin layer over the surface of something. In this case, we are spreading a thin layer of compost over the surface of the lawn, and it does not take much to do the job. You want to add enough compost to introduce a good balance of nutrients and plenty of beneficial microbes, but not so much that you risk smothering your lawn. When top dressing lawn, you only need to spread ¼ to ½ of an inch of compost over the grass. Rain, wind, soil organisms, and human actions quickly move the compost down through the grass and into the soil where it can work its magic.
• The benefits of top dressing your lawn: As the compost works its way down into the soil, it helps aerate compacted soils. This occurs when soil organisms, both big and small, work to digest the compost and they open up microscopic pore spaces within the soil. With regular applications of compost, you will eliminate the need to ever aerate your lawn again.
Stay tuned next week for more benefits of top dressing your lawn.
