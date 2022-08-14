Walla Walla Wagon Wheelers recently awarded four $750 Wagon Wheelers J. Michael Humphreys Scholarships to grandchildren of club members.
Recipients of the awards given in memory of Humphreys, the late Walla Walla County Sheriff, include the following people:
Kimberley Austin, granddaughter of the late Trena Norris, is in her second year at Walla Walla Community College, pursuing a bachelor’s in agricultural business to become a high school agricultural teacher.
Hannah Dial, granddaughter of Phyllis Dial, is pursuing studies at WWCC to become an agricultural educator.
Aden Goodwin, grandson of Kathy and Wayne Narum, will study cyber crime investigation and enforcement at Western Oregon University.
Riley Moyer, grandson of Roy and Vicki Moyer, will study diesel mechanics at WyoTech in Laramie, Wyoming.
The Wagon Wheelers drill team is ramping up after no activity during the COVID-19 quarantine. They plan to drill on the evening of Sept. 3 at the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days rodeo.
The website notes board officers are Wagon Master Andy Shaw, Assistant Wagon Master AJ Smith, Treasurer Clark Hansen and Secretary Carolyn Hansen.
The group has been active in the Valley since its establishment in 1936. Those wishing to become members may contact anyone on the board or find an application and instructions online at wallawallawagonwheelers.org. Applications are presented to the board each month. See also Facebook.
