Eleven local students are included in the 590 that Eastern Oregon University included on its 2022 winter term dean’s list.
Students from the Union-Bulletin circulation area follow.
Athena: Amy Arredondo.
Lowden: Lance Hatch.
Milton-Freewater: Evelyn Armenta Landa, Elena Chavez, Wyatt Gilmore, Karina Diaz Lara, Giselle Lopez De Loera, Noah Pratton, Mckenna Stallings.
Walla Walla: Kelly Crowley, Tyler Koch.
Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework at EOU in La Grande.
— Anne Charnley Eveland
