With accessibility at the forefront, Walla Walla Valley Disability Network is now providing an inclusive experience online with its Español/Accessibility Toolbar.
The new multi-faceted feature at wwvdn.org enables website visitors to access online content and services barrier-free, said WWVDN Executive Director Cyndy Knight in a release.
The improvement is part of the nonprofit agency’s diversity and inclusion strategy.
Tech users on laptops and phones can change the entire website into a language of choice more easily, Knight said. For example, it has features to change the entire website to a dyslexic font or change the color to better suit the person's preference.
Those who are blind or visually impaired can more easily access the network's information with its capability to "read" the text.
“As a community striving to become more aware and responsive to diversity, equity and inclusion, this accessibility tool gets us one step closer to a community for all,” Knight said.
Website visitors can access a wide range of accessibility and language support tools to customize their digital experience through Recite Me assistive technology, Knight said.
“Being able to offer an inclusive experience is essential to support over 25% of the population who may encounter barriers when exploring our website due to having a disability, learning difficulty, visual impairment, or if they speak English as a second language,” she said.
The site’s Recite Me assistive toolbar includes screen reading functionality, multiple reading aids, customizable styling options, an on-demand live translation feature that boasts more than 100 languages including 65 text-to-speech and styling options.
“Accessibility is extremely important to us. We are committed to ensuring all families can access information and services in a way that best meets their individual needs.”
“Diversity and Inclusion are at the forefront of our nonprofit’s strategic plan, so we are incredibly proud to be able to provide Recite Me’s innovative assistive technology across our website, especially
as it pertains to our Spanish speakers needing to read or have our content read in their language,” Knight said.
She said the internet can be an incredibly intimidating place for those with access barriers and those lacking what they need to adequately understand or communicate are at a significant disadvantage.
Funding for the Recite Me toolbar came from Walla Walla County Ad Valorem funds through the county’s Department of Community Health.
“It is important to provide an inclusive online experience, where everyone can use our digital world in a way in which best suits their needs,” said Recite Me founder and CEO Ross Linnett.
“As more organizations provide accessibility tools online, those who face online barriers can access information and services hassle-free. The digital world must be accessible for all.”
