Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center will host three educational events supporting veteran care beginning Wednesday, Aug. 10. The VA center is at 77 Wainwright Drive.
Wednesday, Aug. 10: From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., a 2022 Caregiver Support Summit will be presented virtually. Caregivers of veterans and others who help care for veterans are invited to participate. The summit is designed to provide caregivers assistance, training and resources in supporting caregivers.
The topic is suicide prevention, said Public Affairs Officer Linda Wondra in a release. Several presentations will cover the subject in addition to a question and answer session.
A veteran and their caregiver will share their personal story. RSVPs are not necessary to participate. Join via computer/tablet at bit.ly/Caregiver-Summit-081022.
A phone option is available by calling 872-701-0185 and enter the conference code 824404902#. For questions or additional information, email vhawww-wallawalla caregiversupport@va.gov or call 509-525-5200, ext. 26716.
Wednesday, Aug. 17: From 11 a.m.-1 p.m., there will be a Veterans Advance Directive Fair in the VA Theater Building at 77 Wainwright Drive.
Walla Walla VA enrolled veterans can get general information and assistance in completing advance directive documentation to guide their families in making medical/health care decisions for them in emergency situations.
Staff will work one-on-one with veterans and family to answer questions and assist in completion of necessary documents. An appointment is not necessary. Light refreshments will be available. If unable to attend, reach out to a provider team/social worker to get connected/assistance.
Wednesday, Aug. 24: The virtual 10th annual VA Palliative Care Forum will be from 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Sponsored by Walla Walla VA’s Palliative Care program along with community partners, all interested are invited to join this year’s virtual palliative care forum.
This year’s theme is “Living well: Embracing life-limiting health challenges with dignity.” Learn more about palliative care in the VA system and participate in the presentations/discussions.
Continuing education units will also available for MDs, PAs, NPs, chaplains, nurses, and social workers.
Pre-registration is recommended. VA employees can register through Talent Management System by searching for #4625360 and signing up.
Non-VA providers can contact Sandra Lenz, Walla Walla VA’s palliative care coordinator, at Sandra.Lenz@va.gov or call 509-525-5200, ext. 26715. Join the virtual conversation/presentations via computer at bit.ly/3ovZFa1.
Information is available on Walla Walla VA’s Facebook page wallawalla.va.gov/vawallawalla and at va.gov/walla-walla-health-care/events.
