These aren’t your Barbie or Bratz dolls. Far from the sexy, distorted or cutesy features of the toy industry’s mixed up ideals for the feminine form, American Girl dolls are more lifelike. The dolls can be ordered with physical details that resemble their young charges.
Through accompanying stories, the dolls from varying cultural heritages and eras in AG’s historical category teach about colonial and slavery times, the Depression and World War II, among others.
From 1974, the historical doll collection includes Melody, a Black singer who lifts her voice in the fight for fairness and freedom, and the white child Julie, who stands up for girls’ rights and making a difference.
Island girl from 1941, Nanea, lets the aloha spirit be her guide when fear strikes. American Indian child Kaya is from 1764 and respects and protects the Earth because everyone is connected.
Kit Kittredge, from Depression-era 1934, learns to weather hard times with grit and gratitude. And Addy Walker, 1864, teaches keeping one’s love alive in the face of hate and fear.
Anya Steinberg with Kosu.org in Oklahoma City published “Love at first listen: Early favorites from the College Podcast Challenge” on March 12, 2022. Among the stories was a podcast with two Walla Walla University students.
Earlier this year, Naomi Pepper and Lindsey Gispert spoke about their American Girl dolls’ markedly different stories. Gispert hosts the Nachomonster 300 podcast, which was shared by kosu.org and NPR on March 12, 2022.
They said their discussion turned to American Girl dolls and the accompanying books while at a slumber party-style gathering.
A “freckly blond kid” who became an English major, Pepper found herself obviously drawn to historical American Girl doll Kit Kittredge.
For Gispert, who on the podcast said, “for context, I’m Black,” there was just one historical AG doll that resembled her — Addy Walker, a slave girl who escapes to freedom.
“It never struck me that there was only one (historical Black doll) and in and of itself, that’s not great,” Gispert said.
“So, I’m reading about a girl who looks like me, and I’m all inspired,” said Pepper in the podcast. “And (Lindsey) you’re reading about a girl literally being tortured.”
The women said the dolls in the historical collection come with a book, story line and narrative based on certain time periods, rather than specific figures.
But when Gispert described Addy’s story of slavery and escape at the slumber party, she said “everyone’s faces in the room dropped.”
Because for context, Kit Kittredge was a writer-reporter who follows a crime spree in her town. The story is kid-friendly, “very 10-year-old little escapades,” said Pepper.
“And to hear that Lindsey over here was reading about escaped slaves is just so intense in contrast to our little books,” Pepper said.
The Felicity doll, for example, raises horses. “A horse girl versus a straight-up escaped slave,” Pepper said.
They examined the violence content in the dolls’ stories.
In Kit Kittredge, thieves chase the children through woods to a hobo camp. After a brief scuffle they clang a shovel upside the head of one of the bad guys.
“And that’s it, very kid-friendly,” Pepper said.
Then Gispert read her story’s violent content, “and it’s very disturbing.”
Addy witnesses her father and brother in chains after they’ve been sold. She’s whipped for refusing to leave her father and says her back feels burned. She gags and chokes when an overseer shoves tobacco hornworms into her mouth, then slams her to the ground after she accidentally leaves some worms on a tobacco leaf she was cleaning.
“Those are drastically different descriptions of violence in each of these books,” the students said. And, the books are rated for readers ages 5 and older, according to the AG website.
Discussing what they read in younger years, they realized they would have only perused material provided by their parents, which might not have been as broad-ranging in topics and other cultures.
They also said they didn’t really think about diversifying with reading matter when getting books in the library. But authors will write about history for children at a level they can understand, Pepper and Gispert said.
“I could have learned more about your culture growing up and become more understanding and compassionate,” Pepper said.
Moral of the story? Their answer: “Diversify. Especially your children’s libraries. Don’t think they’re not smart enough to handle stories that are bigger and more complex.”
In an aside, local public libraries have an entire list of books to recommend for young readers to learn about their world, history and each other.
“Kids are so impressionable. Build empathy while you can. Honestly, don’t let them grow up to be adults without any of that in their back pocket,” Gispert and Pepper said.
They closed by acknowledging that there’s much more diversity in AG dolls now. “Good for them. Good for girls,” they said.
And diversity continues with AG dolls. They’ve come out with Corinne Tan, the 2022 American Girl doll Girl of the Year. She is of Chinese descent, a first for the company owned by Mattel. The Girl of the Year dolls in more recent years have been available available to purchase for two years.
A serious drawback to accessibility of AG dolls is their high cost, which can run into hundreds of dollars once clothes, books and other accouterments have been chosen.
But along with many clothing options and books, kids can select skin, hair and eye color, freckles, face shape, hair styles, glasses, hearing aids and other details to make the dolls look more like themselves.
Personally, I would love to see representation in the historical doll category of the unsung Black women, the human calculators (before computers), who worked at NASA in the 1940s onward, especially mathematician Katherine Johnson, whose calculations of orbital mechanics at NASA were critical to the success of the first and ensuing U.S. crewed spaceflights, as written about in the book and eponymous movie, “Hidden Figures.”
