Twenty-eight students in Walla Walla’s Youth and Government Delegation took on the roles of lawmakers, lobbyists and press corps members as part of an exercise in civics at the State Capitol in Olympia May 2-6.
Students in grades 8-12 who participated in the YMCA’s extracurricular YAG program spent the year learning about the legislative process before applying the skills in a mock legislative session with students from across the state.
The team's hard work paid off, and Walla Walla was awarded the Delegation of the Year award on Saturday, May 6.
Walla Walla YMCA CEO Karen Hedine said the team met after school throughout the year to review how bills are written and how they become law before digging into the process individually.
Using current bills, news reports and Google as sources, students wrote bills, memorials and resolutions addressing a range of topics that interested them, including energy efficiency, child trafficking, inflation-adjusted wages, gun control, bipartisan politics in the classroom and more.
The bills fit a variety of categories: education curriculum and standards, government and federal policy, crime and law enforcement, urban and public policy, and business and labor.
As an adviser, Hedine was there to coordinate the program, but all the work was done by students. She said she was impressed by the team’s thoughtful research.
“It was deeply thought out. These were young people talking about what was important to them in their communities, what they're responding to, and what they think their communities are responding to,” Hedine said. “These are the future leaders, so it's really wonderful to hear that they're this engaged.”
The program culminated in a trip to Olympia for the mock Youth Legislature, which is held in the Capitol once the state’s session has concluded for the year.
Over several days, bills written by students across the state were debated in committee before progressing through the Senate and House of Representatives.
“They're actually sitting in the seats of our elected officials,” Hedine said. “That's much further exposure to civics than you might get in the classroom. This is hands-on, experiential learning.”
Much like the state’s Legislature, some bills don’t make it out of committee, Hedine said. Others move through the two chambers, where they either do or don’t pass.
“You see this exponential growth over the course of four days: the confidence, the leadership, the support from other students that was yielded,” Hedine said. “I think it was really the icing on the cake when, on the last day, we were awarded the Delegation of the Year.”
It was the second year in a row the delegation won the top award recognizing the group’s leadership, diplomacy and other skills, Hedine said.
The program teaches students about professionalism and diplomacy as much as it teaches them about the civic process, she added.
Walla Walla’s Rep. Skyler Rude said the program is an opportunity for students to learn more about government and get more engaged.
Because it’s an extracurricular program, students who choose to participate have a higher level of interest in government and policy, he said.
Rude, who donated surplus campaign funds to Walla Walla’s delegation in 2022, secured $250,000 in funding for the program in the biennial operating budget passed during the 2023 session.
The budget, which has yet to be signed by Gov. Jay Inslee, includes $125,000 in 2024 and 2025 for the mock trial and youth legislature programs.
Hedine said the YAG program winds down at the end of each school year, but participating students in grades 8-12 will start to prepare for the 2024 program when school returns in the fall.
