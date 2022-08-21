Recognized for academic excellence, Walla Wallan Julianna Ventura made the spring 2022 dean’s list at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon.
The list honors undergraduate students in Pacific’s colleges of Arts & Sciences, Business and Education who earned a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded credit hours.
— Annie Charnley Eveland
