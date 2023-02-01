The city of Walla Walla is in search of volunteers to fill seats on three advisory groups.
The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, BPAC, has two positions open. One must be a city resident, and the other must be a city resident or live within the UGA or Walla Walla's Urban Growth Area.
The BPAC is tasked with offering suggestions to the City Council concerning the planning, design, and implementation of biking and walking facilities and services in Walla Walla. The committee has its monthly meetings on the second Tuesday of every month at 12:15 p.m. in the City Service Center Conference Room.
The Community Development Block Grant Advisory Board, CDBG, has three positions open, and all applicants must be a city resident.
The purpose of the CBDG is to oversee the funding recommendations for CDBG dollars that are received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The board works to assure that the housing and community development needs Walla Walla's low- and moderate-income residents are addressed through projects and activities. The meeting times are to be determined.
The Law Enforcement Officers' and Fire Fighters' 1 Disability Board, LEOFF1, has one position open. Applicants must be a city resident and have no close relation to current or former police and fire department personnel.
Board members should expect to serve a two-year term. LEOFF1 board by-laws are available online at the Walla Walla City Clerk page.
Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled and can be submitted online on the City of Walla Walla's website. Questions about the application or boards can be directed to Lisa Neissl at 509-527-4424 or via email at lneissl@wallawallawa.gov.
