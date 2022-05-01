Ann Ray, Scott Morasch and Heidi Leinweber received Art Regier Volunteers of the Year awards from the Walla Walla School District in celebration of Volunteer Appreciation Month.
The trio were considered for exceptional service or contributions to the children of Walla Walla Public Schools, unusual dedication and demonstration of care, compassion and empathy.
A member of the Walla Walla High School Class of 1959, Ray has spent countless hours over many years helping preserve the history of Walla Walla schools through her work with the Walla Walla High School Alumni Association.
Class reunion organizers have counted on Ray’s support for decades, said Walla Walla School District Communications Director Mark Higgins.
Ray often offered help of start-up postage money for a class to begin its reunion planning, Higgins said.
“Ann has been the keeper of school memorabilia including Wa-Hi yearbooks and files of each graduating class with information found in newspaper articles, all which have helped future classes have successful and memorable reunions. For years she kept items in the district office to help people planning reunions.”
Ray credits good friend Susan Timmons Queen, Wa-Hi Class of 1955, for playing a key role in the establishment of the alumni association.
Most recently during the preparation for the bond renovation projects at Walla Walla High School, Ray spent countless hours in the school’s upper storage areas organizing and reviewing materials for relocation to the district storage facility for future use.
She wanted to ensure Junior ROTC Advisor SFC (Ret.) Mark Mebes and students in the JROTC program were also recognized for volunteering to help move these items.
Morasch has supported the school district since he and his family moved here in 1988.
When his children attended Walla Walla schools, Morasch chaperoned school field trips and chaired student enrichment programs and senior graduation parties. He served on senior culminating project panels for 11 years, hearing stories from more than 200 seniors.
He also helped Walla Walla youths learn to ski and compete in the Bluewood ski program over the years. He supported his wife, Kim, for years with Tabitha’s Closet, wherein local high school students could get no-cost apparel to wear to dances. This eliminated barriers for students to participate in these memorable events.
For many years, Morasch has been active in the Exchange Club of Walla Walla and organizes the Ducky Derby race portion, securing ducks, getting them in and out of the creek and naming the winners. All proceeds from the Ducky Derby stay local to help Walla Walla Valley children through club programs.
Most recently, Morasch is chair of the district’s Bond Oversight Committee. This committee was established following the successful 2018 bond measure to provide fiscal oversight, monitor construction plans and schedules to assure Walla Walla taxpayers get the projects they were promised.
Leinweber and her husband are empty nesters for the first time this year after seeing their six children graduate through the school district, and she remains committed to volunteering.
Over the years, Leinweber has been involved in a variety of ways in the school district. When her children were in school, she chaperoned their activities, cooked meals for the cross-country team and planned senior parties.
At the district level, she volunteered on calendar committees and levy phone trees. From behind the scenes she supported choir activities with director Norb Rossi. Leinweber set up, took down and fed kids in the drama program.
She has been an integral part of Wa-Hi’s senior parties, creating escape rooms and various activities, setting up, taking down and chaperoning and organizing other volunteers in a kind and gentle way, Higgins said.
The last four years, with the exception of COVID-19 closures, she has volunteered in Mrs. Butler’s middle school science classroom three to five days a week, 12 to 20 hours per week.
She supports students and the teacher in multiple ways. She often helps kids who have been absent, working with small groups, aiding in lab experiments, but mostly building relationships to remind them they have purpose in the classroom and are all important.
Mrs. Butler said Leinweber is constantly showing kindness and compassion and the students are reaping great benefits from her added support in the classroom.
Leinweber said volunteering is like being a grandparent where she gets to be the encourager, cheerleader and helper. She said she has seen students overcome academic obstacles and behavior challenges and has witnessed shy students find their voice. She encourages more people to volunteer in district schools.
The Art Regier Outstanding Volunteer Award was instituted in 1991 as a memorial to “Grandpa Art” Regier.
Regier was a retiree who devoted years of service to elementary schools in Walla Walla and epitomized the spirit of volunteerism in education. His tireless dedication and concern for the students he served are the inspiration for this award.
