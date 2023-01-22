Can you dig it? Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St., is giving away garden seed packets.
Check it out: The Walla Walla Public Library’s growth opportunities extend beyond the enjoyment of reading and listening to music to its seasonal seed library.
It doesn’t take a green thumb to head home with five seed packets from its collection of more than 40 varieties of vegetables and herbs.
Beginning March 11, all it will take to dig in is a library card and the desire to grow something.
Library displays will provide how-to sheets with tips for getting seeds started and many gardening books.
Links to free Washington State University Extension Office publications are available on the library’s website at wallawallapubliclibrary.org.
The seeds are non-GMO varieties from Adaptive Seeds or Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Company.
“Starting seeds is a great way to celebrate the changing of the seasons, especially for families ready to introduce their children to the joys of growing a garden,” said Public Services Librarian Twila Johnson Tate.
“The Faculty of Public Health, the professional body for public health specialists in the U.K., reports many benefits to children who participate in growing their own food, including building skills in science and employability, as well as ‘food empathy,’ or a deeper connection to food that results in a better diet,” Tate said.
WWPL Technician Lindsay Tebeck envisaged a seed library after taking on a plot in the Rees and Sumach Community Garden several years ago. As she became more interested in where her food came from and how it is grown, her interest in issues of food security and community engagement with food production grew, too.
A freelance illustrator, Tebeck’s work has been featured in articles and exhibitions that explore the relationship between people, what they eat and food production.
“The library is a community hub where we can do all kinds of things ... where people come together to explore new ideas. I’d seen other libraries with all kinds of unusual and interesting collections, including seeds for checkout, and I wanted to do that here,” she said.
She said in communities across the U.S., libraries can be incubators for low-cost community initiatives like seed sharing.
Traditional seed libraries ask gardeners to return home-grown seeds from the crops they produce, which WWPL does not.
“We don’t have the capacity to accept homegrown seeds,” said Library Director Erin Wells, although the library can accept donations of store-bought, marked and sealed seed packets.
Make no beans about it, the library now has no time limits or late fees, noting that whatever’s checked out nourishes patrons mind and body.
More information about upcoming WWPL programs is at wallawallapubliclibrary.org, at facebook.com/WWPL99362/ or 509-527-4550.
