Just this year, members of the Walla Walla High School reunion classes of 1962, 1970 and 1972 have given the Walla Walla Public High Schools Scholarship Fund a tremendous boost of more than $45,000, said founder Jerry Zahl in a release.
“There were some very strong individual gifts and extremely generous matching funds leading this effort. Every gift, no matter how large or small, is greatly appreciated and will be there, supporting education beyond high school, for generations to come,” Zahl said.
The fund held by the Blue Mountain Community Foundation has grown to more than $200,000 since its inception in 2012.
He said $30,000 has been gifted for scholarship assistance since the fund’s beginning.
“2022 is a strong year for reunions, with at least three more to be held this year. If any assistance is needed by reunion leaders in reaching out to fellow students, we might be able to help,” said Zahl, who serves as scholarship fund co-advisor.
Gifts may be made directly to BMCF, PO Box 603, Walla Walla WA 99362.
Find out more by calling BMCF at 509-529-4371. Online gifts may be made through bluemountainfoundation.org.
For more information, contact Zahl at 509-520-6694 or email jkazahl@charter.net.
